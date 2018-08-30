Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a hit '80s film coming to life on stage to a celebration of circus, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Flashdance the Musical, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 4 to 8

Get ready to dance to the hits like you’ve never danced before when Flashdance the Musical comes to the Belgrade, with Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton and A1 singer Ben Adams leading an outstanding cast. Based on the hit 1983 film of the same name, Flashdance the Musical tells the story of 18-year-old Alex Owens, a welder by day and “flashdancer” by night, who dreams of training at the prestigious Shipley Academy and becoming a professional dancer. But things get complicated, however, when she ends up falling for her boss, Nick Hurley…

Details: belgrade.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Mark Morriss

CV22 Rugby, Lawrence Sheriff Street, Rugby, August 31

The frontman of 90s indie stars The Bluetones will be supported by The Ellipsis, a local indie pop outfit hailed as “one to watch” by BBC Introducing. Mark fronted The Bluetones over a successful and fruitful 15 year period, scoring 14 top ten singles, including Slight Return and Marblehead Johnson, and three top ten albums, including Expecting to Fly, which knocked Oasis’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? from the number one slot in 1996. He later embarked on a critically acclaimed solo career. Rob Lowe, of promoters Enterlude, said: “It has always be our plan to bring some big names to our town and as a huge fan of The Bluetones back in the day to be able bring their front man Mark Morriss to Rugby is a dream come true.”

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude



3 FAMILY

Showman Circus, Benn Hall, Rugby, September 1

Inspired by the hit film The Greatest Showman, The Showman Circus pays tribute to circus pioneer PT Barnum’s most marvellous circus. This fast-paced circus show features a range of performers from acrobats, contortionists, fire performers, snake charmer and aerialists to jugglers, circus showgirls, stilt walkers and more. Get there early to see the fearless stilt walkers and snake charmer and have your photo taken with the snake if you dare.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



4 FESTIVAL

Godiva Festival, War Memorial Park, Coventry, August 31 to September 2

Some of the biggest names in pop will join an array of acclaimed and up-and-coming acts at this year’s Godiva Festival in Coventry. Ronan Keating headlines on Sunday, with Editors and Jake Bugg topping the bill on Saturday and Friday respectively. Gabrielle and The Neville Staple Band are among the other acts performing.

Details: godivafestival.com



5 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, until September 23

The popular family attraction has had various themes over the years – but 2018’s is the most popular yet.

It has been crafted into the shape of an ambulance to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

Owner Diana Brooks said: “Without doubt this year’s NHS theme has been the most popular theme yet with our visitors, ever since we first opened in 2004.

“We have never had so many nurses and paramedics in the maze before either!”

Detaiks: www.wistow.com