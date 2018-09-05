Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a folk great to powerful theatrical shows, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Martin Carthy, Wurzel Bush Folk Club, Ansty Golf Centre, Brinklow Road, Ansty, September 11

For more than 50 years, Martin Carthy MBE has been one of folk music’s greatest innovators, one of its best-loved, most enthusiastic and, at times, most quietly controversial of figures. His skill, stage presence and natural charm have won him many admirers, not only from within the folk scene but also far beyond it. Trailblazing musical partnerships with, amongst others, Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick and his award-winning wife (Norma Waterson) and daughter Eliza Carthy have resulted in more than 40 albums, but Martin has only recorded 10 solo albums, of which the much anticipated Waiting for Angels was the latest. Whether in the folk clubs, on the concert stage or making TV appearances, there are few roles that Martin Carthy hasn’t played. He’s a ballad singer, a ground-breaking acoustic and electric guitarist and an authoritative interpreter of newly composed material. He’s arguably the greatest English folk song performer, writer, collector and editor of them all, according to Q Magazine.

Details: www.wurzelbush.co.uk



2 MUSIC

The Lionel Richie Songbook, September 11, Fast Love, September 12 and Nathan Carter, September 13, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

It’s a big week for music at the Belgrade. Acclaimed singer Malcolm Pitt kicks off a week full of concerts with The Lionel Richie Songbook. Following recent appearances on The Graham Norton Show and Sunday Night at the Palladium, Pitt promises a powerhouse performance, accompanied by the Jonny Miller Band and endorsed by Lionel himself. Celebrating the career of George Michael, Fast Love will take audiences on a journey from the heyday of Wham! through to the heights of his remarkable solo career. And prepare for a night of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley in the company of one of the biggest names in Irish music when Nathan Carter performs live.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Lovely Bones, Royal & Derngate, until September 22

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead. Now she can only observe while her family manage their grief in their different ways.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Meet Me In The Ruins, Coventry Cathedral, September 6 to 8

Coventry Cathedral ruins will be transformed into an open-air theatre, staging an exciting new theatre piece created by five local writers. Meet Me In The Ruins, which is being produced in association with the Belgrade Theatre, explores five fixed points in history where people are at a crossroads in their lives.

Details: www.plumb-line2018.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, until September 23

The popular family attraction has had various themes over the years – but 2018’s is the most popular yet. It has been crafted into the shape of an ambulance to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

Details: www.wistow.com