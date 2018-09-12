Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a sharp comedy to energetic live music, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Entertaining Angels, Rugby Theatre, September 15 to 22

As a clergy wife, Grace has spent a lifetime on her best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she is enjoying the new-found freedom to do and say exactly as she pleases, usually to the new vicar, Sarah. The return of Grace’s eccentric missionary sister prompts some disturbing revelations, which force Grace to confront Bardolph’s ghost and the truth of their marriage.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Stupid Boots album launch party, The Distillery, North Street, Rugby, September 14

The energetic five-piece band from Rugby - comprising Chris Jelley on lead vocals, Gerry Grady on bass/backing vocals, Bradley Hearn on drums, Joe Jelley on rhythm guitar/backing vocals and Scott Woodcock on lead guitar/backing vocals - release their debut album with this hometown show. Blending upbeat indie/punk rock with heartfelt lyrics, the band’s first EP released in 2016 went on to become a favourite on Rugby FM and also gained airplay on Touch FM and BBC Introducing. The Boots are a well-supported band due to the ‘Boots Bus’ which takes local fans to gigs around the country. The band recently made the national final of The Pogues Irish Whiskey competition playing to a packed-out O2 Islington. Their debut is called Lotto and features 10 new songs, including a cover of a 1957 song by The Five Royales along with fan favourites such as Don’t Mind The Bar and D.E.A.D. Support comes from fellow Rugby act The Estates and the Los Angeles band The Blank Tapes, who are currently on a European tour.

Details: stupidboots.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Sonic Boom, London Calling, Castle Street, Rugby, September 15

Music lovers can expect some of the greatest indie and rock songs from the 1990s at the next Rugby gig by the popular five-piece. Simon Ward, who hails from Rugby and plays bass for the band, said: “It’s wonderful to be asked back to play at London Calling. We love this venue which does so much to promote live music. We’ve been adding more songs to our extensive set so we’re fired up for the next show. We’re already hearing from people who are coming to London Calling after they’ve seen us live in Rugby before and at other gigs around the Midlands.”

Details: www.facebook.com/sonicboomboe



4THEATRE

Salad Days, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 19 to 22

One of Britain’s best loved and sunniest stage musicals is heading for the Belgrade. The award-winning show tells the story of recent graduates Jane and Timothy as they begin to plan their future together. Rejecting the plans of their pushy parents, the young couple decide to seek out jobs of their own, agreeing to take up the first opportunity that comes along. But neither of them could have anticipated the magic and madness that follows.

Casting includes Wendi Peters on September 19 and 20.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Rainsbrook Valley Railway, Only Lane, Rugby, September 16

Take a ride on beautifully engineered miniature steam trains. A treat for enthusiasts of all ages.

Details: rugbymes.co.uk