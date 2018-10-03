Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a Bake Off star to a world-renowned American musician, there's much to enjoy...

1 LITERATURE

Althorp Literary Festival, October 5 to 7

A range of celebrated authors is heading to Althorp for its 15th annual literary festival. Dan Snow, Bake Off star Prue Leith, Bernard Cornwell, Alan Johnson and Julian Fellowes are among those attending. The award-winning Dan Jones, author of international bestsellers including The Templars, said: “With brilliant line-ups of speakers in one of Britain’s most stunning venues, Althorp Literary Festival is simply magnificent - no other word will do. Appearing on the bill is a pleasure and a privilege and I can’t wait to return this weekend.” Bernard Cornwell, author of multimillion-selling historical novels, including the Sharpe series, is similarly enthusiastic about his return to the Althorp Literary Festival. He said: “Books and Althorp form an idyllic blend of beauty, wit and wisdom. It’s by far my favourite festival!” Althorp House – one of England’s most beautiful private, historic houses - provides an idyllic backdrop for the three-day festival, which also boasts pop-up retail outlets, live performances and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Details: spencerofalthorp.com



2 MUSIC

Mean Mary, The Nelson Club, Stockton, October 5

Internationally renowned lightning-fingered banjoist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and author Mean Mary heads to Stockton this week as part of a two-month tour across Europe. Mean Mary is known for story songs, fast songs, sad songs and songs to make listeners’ feet tap, travelling the genres of roots, bluegrass, blues and folk rock. An award-winning musician/writer and fan favourite, Mary, a Florida native now based in Nashville, began life as a musical prodigy – she could read music before she could read words and co-wrote songs at age five. She is now a seasoned performer and headliner of more than 4,000 festivals and concerts. As a high-energy performer who thrives on variety, anything from ghost pirates to demon guitars could romp through a Mean Mary show.

Details: meanmary.com



3 FAMILY

St Edith’s Church, Monks Kirby, October 6 and 7

An array of events will be taking place at the historic church this weekend. A flower festival runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, while heritage activities including tower tours, bell-ringing and a heritage trail are on offer, all free of charge, on the Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm. A choir and organ concert featuring the Warwickshire Choristers and Tim Campain takes place on Saturday from 7pm, and the church’s harvest festival will be held on Sunday at 6pm.

4 MUSIC

Bon Jovi Forever, Benn Hall, Rugby, October 6

Relive the heyday of Bon Jovi with the ‘80s/’90s-style show. Expect big hits, effects and explosions.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



5 THEATRE

Oliva Tweest, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 4 to 6

Oliva Tweest tells the story of a London hustler and club promoter as he plans the ultimate concert, in the hope of attracting his idol, the Afrobeats legend D’Banj. The lively, feel-good show features explosive choreography and music performed by a live African band.

Details: belgrade.co.uk