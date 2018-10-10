Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a theatrical commemoration of women in wartime to a feast of '90s pop hits, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

No Petticoats Here, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, October 14

Singer-songwriter Louise Jordan celebrates the inspirational stories of heroic women who played a part in the First World War effort at a performance at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum this weekend. No Petticoats Here combines songs, anecdotes and photographs to tell stories of extraordinary women who lived through the conflict, from a physicist who invented a fan to clear poisonous gas from the trenches to keen motorcyclists who signed up to serve with Dr Munro’s Flying Ambulance Corps. The inspiration for No Petticoats Here came from Louise’s discovery of the story of Dorothy Lawrence, whose determination to become an investigative journalist led her to risk her life on the frontline in France. Cycling through France to the Somme, Dorothy donned a soldier’s uniform and managed to enter the trenches just 400 yards from the enemy before illness eventually forced her to turn herself in. Dorothy’s story led Louise to carry out extensive research on a host of heroic women, work which took her to the battlefields of Flanders and the Somme, and trips to dozens of museums and libraries. Songs inspired by her research include Queen Of Spies, about French woman Louise de Bettignies, who turned British agent after the Germans took control of her home town of Lille.

2 MUSIC

World War One Commemorative Ball, Benn Hall, Rugby, October 14

Rugby Rotary Satellite Club and Rotary Club of Rugby are staging this special memorial night, featuring The Consortium Big Band plus vaudeville entertainer Andy Eastwood, a two course supper, a parade by the services and dancing and poems by Rupert Brooke.

3 MUSIC

Joan Armatrading, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 12

The hugely acclaimed, genre-defying Joan Armatrading heads to Coventry this week as part of a new UK tour. Renowned as the UK’s first female singer-songwriter to achieve international success, Joan marks her 46th year in the music industry in 2018. Expect familiar favourites as well as some exciting new material.

4 THEATRE

Dishoom!, Warwick Arts Centre, October 16 to 20

It’s summer 1978. Simon and his friends should be looking forward to leaving school, but the National Front is on the streets, Simon’s Bibi is ashamed of him and his dad spends his life hiding in the pub. When Simon’s cousin Baljit comes to stay, she introduces him to the Bollywood classic, Sholay. Inspired by the film’s dynamic duo, Jai and Veeru, Simon and Baljit find their inner superheroes and set out to change their world forever.

5 MUSIC

Stepback 90s, Ericsson Indoor Arena, Ricoh Arena, Coventry, October 13

It’s a celebration of 90s pop with Peter Andre, B*Witched, Vengaboys, 5Ive, East17, Sclub, 911, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and Blazin Squad. Expect hits including Mysterious Girl, Everybody Get Up, C’est La Vie and many more.

