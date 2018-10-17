Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

Two hit musicals, striking photography and more...

1 THEATRE

The Beautiful Game, Rugby Theatre, October 20 to 27

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s vibrant collaboration with comedian and writer Ben Elton tells the story of an under-21 team in Belfast at the height of the troubles. It follows the fortunes of five young players through good times and bad as their friendships are tested by tempestuous relationships and opposing beliefs, set against a backdrop of a city in turmoil. Director David Allen said: “If you’re not a sports fan, the football is only one element. The story is full of romance, humour and mesmerising drama, and runs the gamut of human emotions.” David and musical director Liam Walker have assembled a talented and enthusiastic cast, combining well-known faces with fresh new talent for Rugby Theatre audiences. David added: “It’s a great team on stage and behind the scenes, but this is still a highly ambitious piece for any theatre company, let alone an amateur one.”

Details: www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Evita, Avon Valley Theatre, Newbold, until October 20

There’s a thrilling first for theatre-lovers in Rugby when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster musical Evita arrives in the town. Interesting Theatre’s production marks the area’s amateur premiere of the acclaimed show. Evita brings to life the extraordinary story of Eva Peron and her journey from poverty in a small town in Argentina to become a major political force in the country. Hits include Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and Oh What a Circus. And director Alan Pavis revealed that he was given special permission by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group to bring his production to the Rugby stage. He said: “I’ve had a passion for this show for years since I saw the original West End production with Elaine Paige and David Essex, and it’s fantastic to be one of the few companies to be granted the amateur rights.

Musical director Jon Watson is pulling together a full orchestra, and there’s some wonderful staging from Connor Woon and Jordan Childs.

“It’s going to be very special.”

Emma Smart plays Eva in the ambitious production, with Ash Clifford as her husband Juan, and Chris Gilbey-Smith taking the role of Che.

Details: interestingtheatre.org

3 PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunchurch Photographic Society annual exhibition, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, October 20 to November 1

Members will be exhibiting a wide variety of photographs and photographic art on a wide range of subjects. Photographers will be on hand to answer questions.

Details: dunchurchps.com

4 MUSIC

Soul Power, Town & County Club, Henry Street, Rugby, October 19

A night of vinyl DJ music

in celebration of Black History Month, with Mr Ritmo, Hans Bongoloid, Little Sister and Paolo’s Hoodoo Jukebox.

Details: www.facebook.com/PaulosHoodooJB

5 MUSIC

Echo and the Bunnymen, Warwick Arts Centre, October 21

The post-punk favourites have influenced countless indie and rock acts, and will be revisiting classics including The Killing Moon and The Cutter.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk