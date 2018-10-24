Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From powerful music to crazy experiments, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Rugby Male Voice Choir, Temple Speech Rooms, Rugby, October 27

Rugby Male Voice Choir will be joined by the combined choirs of Wigston and District Male Voice Choir, Dore Male Voice Choir from near Sheffield and Pelenna Valley Male Voice Choir. The concert will raise funds for Rainbows Children’s Hospice based in Leicester.

Details: rugbymalevoicechoir.com



2 THEATRE

The Beautiful Game, Rugby Theatre, until October 27

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s vibrant collaboration with comedian and writer Ben Elton tells the story of an under-21 team in Belfast at the height of the troubles. It follows the fortunes of five young players through good times and bad as their friendships are tested by tempestuous relationships and opposing beliefs, set against a backdrop of a city in turmoil. Director David Allen said: “If you’re not a sports fan, the football is only one element. The story is full of romance, humour and mesmerising drama, and runs the gamut of human emotions.” David and musical director Liam Walker have assembled a talented and enthusiastic cast, combining well-known faces with fresh new talent for Rugby Theatre audiences. David added: “It’s a great team on stage and behind the scenes, but this is still a highly ambitious piece for any theatre company, let alone an amateur one.”

Details: www.rugbytheatre.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Mad Science Halloween Spooktacular, Benn Hall, Rugby, October 31

Children will be able to take part in creating bubbling potions, making bouncy ball bats’ eyes, putting potions in pumpkins, with some smokey cauldrons thrown in for good measure to add to the frightful fun.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



4 MUSIC

When East meets West: Anna Vienna Ho, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, October 26

Multiple award-winning Hong Kong pianist Anna Vienna Ho has given solo recitals and performed in many concerts in Hong Kong and the UK. She has performed in the CBSO Debussy Festival, Festival Parisien and Piano All-nighter Concert in Birmingham Town Hall. She is also an experienced collaborative pianist who has performed in various chamber recitals and collaborated with many choirs and orchestras. Anna will be joined by soprano Gloria Chan and baritone Michael CT Lam for a performance of Chinese art songs as well as new pieces composed by Anna herself.

Details: standrewrugby.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Dinosaur World Live, Warwick Arts Centre, October 30 to November 1

It’s an interactive show for all the family where the audience is encouraged to take photos and be as raucous as possible. Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing and remarkable dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including the flesh-eating giant, Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few. And at the end of the show there’s the chance to meet the stars – the dinosaurs themselves.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk