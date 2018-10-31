Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a celebration of '90s music to a showcase of artistic talent, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

1990s evening with Noasis, Benn Hall, Rugby, November 2

Noasis are billed as the definitive tribute band to Oasis. Formed in 2006 by die-hard fans of the Mancunian rockers, the band tour extensively and have played more than 900 shows. They have played at venues and events including Wembley Stadium and the Isle of Wight Festival, and even at the Queen Vic for a 2015 Christmas episode of EastEnders. The night also includes a DJ and disco before and after the show.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



2 ART

New Perspectives exhibition, Brinklow Community Hall, November 3 and 4

Work by three well-known artists from the area is going on show this weekend. Jack Kirk produces sculptures from recycled materials, Winifred Wilmot is a landscape and abstract artist and Judy Haslam-Jones creates original decorative ceramic pieces. This talented trio will be exhibiting their mix of unusual and traditional art work with something to suit all tastes. Refreshments will be provided by Brinklow WI.



3 MUSIC, ART AND DRAMA

First World War Armistice Festival, November 8 to 11

A collection of world-class performances and community events inspired by the First World War begins in Rugby next week, organised by Fiona Sharp, co-director of The Wheels on Debussy, which specialises in cultural events for children. It begins with Be Brave and Come Home Safe at the Temple Speech Room on November 8. A story of love and hope told in drama, song and dance, audiences are invited to come in costume and travel back in time as performers bring November 1918 to life. Other events include Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash, a compelling live graphic novel/performed exhibition by international artist and illustrator Dave McKean, performed at the Macready Theatre on November 9 and 10. There will also be a children’s First World War art exhibition at The Barn in Houlton, poetry performances at CV22 on November 17 and a concert featuring music by Elgar, Stravinsky, Ravel, Irving Berlin and more at CV22 on November 16 .

Details: thewheelsondebussy.com



4 BALLET

Swan Lake, November 1, Giselle, November 2 and The Nutcracker, November 3

The internationally acclaimed Russian State Ballet and Opera House return to Coventry with another trio of traditional ballets, all accompanied by a live 30-piece orchestra.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Juliet and Romeo, Warwick Arts Centre, November 7 and 8

Broadly based on Shakespeare’s teenage love story, this show, described by The Times as a “highly entertaining, extremely amusing and occasionally quite tender evening of theatre and dance”, explores contemporary culture’s celebration of youth and how it creates unrealistic expectations around love, sex and relationships. The Guardian described the show as “smart, subversive and sexy”. The production is presented by Lost Dog and has been nominated for an Olivier award. Artistic director Ben Duke said: “It allows people to consider their own relationships, something we could all do with reflecting on.”

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk