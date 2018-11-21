Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From good old rock'n'roll to stirring ballads, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The History of Rock, Benn Hall, Rugby, November 23

Be transported through the golden ages of rock in a show featuring the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more. Rediscover the seeds of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and the birth of rock in the ‘60s, right through to the classic rock of the ‘70s and ‘80s. It’s a chance to experience the music brought back to life by an eight-piece band, with original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, as well as concert staging and lighting.

Details: www.bennhall.com



2 MUSIC

My Darling Clementine, Bourton, Draycote and Frankton Village Hall, Bourton-on-Dunsmore, November 24

Husband-and-wife team Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish revitalise the country duet with a set of original ballads that evoke the spirit of June Carter/Johnny Cash and George Jones/Tammy Wynette. With just a little tongue in cheek along with the authentic stylings, expect countrified thrills and songs sounding like forgotten classics.

Details: liveandlocal.org.uk



3 MUSIC

Ewan McLennan, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, November 24

Ewan McLennan has come to be known as a guitarist at the very forefront of his generation - a troubadour, balladeer and storyteller cut in the old style, and a songwriter for whom social justice is still a burning issue. From a BBC Horizon Award for his debut album to his performances on the Transatlantic Sessions, recent years have been marked by numerous awards and accolades for his music. Ewan’s most recent project entitled Breaking the Spell of Loneliness – a collaboration with renowned author and journalist George Monbiot – seeks to use music and word to open up the issue of loneliness. His current tour sees him performing songs from previous albums as well as airing new material, both self-penned and traditional workings.

Details: ewanmclennanstandrews.eventbrite.com



4 MUSIC

Love Machine Christmas Show, Benn Hall, Rugby, November 28

The emphasis is on fun and great songs in this feel-good production. Music lovers are invited to take a trip through the years of popular music with many great love-related songs beginning way back with the American Songbook in 1935 with Cole Porter’s Under My Skin, before moving on to the rocking ‘50s, the pop-tastic ‘60s and into Motown, disco and more. For this festive production there are many classics interspersed throughout such as Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, White Christmas, Santa Baby and an array of seasonal goodies.

Details: www.bennhall.com



5 THEATRE

Blackadder Goes Forth, Rugby Theatre, until November 24

It’s one of the best-loved comedy series of recent decades– now Blackadder has been brought to the stage by the talented team at Rugby Theatre. And, fittingly, as the nation marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, the theatre is recreating three episodes from the fourth series of the show set in the trenches at the end of the bloody four-year conflict. The talented cast includes John Harrison as Blackadder, with Gavin Yeats taking the part of Private Baldrick, so memorably played by Tony Robinson.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk