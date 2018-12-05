Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From delightful dance to a musical classic, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Kalendarium, Rugby Theatre, December 6 to 8

A trio of daring dads are making their dancing debuts starring on stage with their talented children in this year’s spectacular show from Christine Anderson’s Theatre School. The three will perform with the young stars in a special Fathers’ Day dance in the show Kalendarium. The all-singing, all-dancing production is based around the months of the year, and proud parents Gary Rowe, Kevin Starkey and Alexander Ademokun will step out with their children Vivienne, aged nine, George, eight, and Isabelle, seven, to celebrate the month of June. Choreographer Jo Walker said: “None of the dads had ever danced before, but they have been so willing to learn, and I couldn’t be happier with the result of their efforts. It’s been quite something to see them performing with their children - emotional and really touching.” The show features around 100 performers aged between three and 18 singing and dancing their way through a production featuring songs from The Greatest Showman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the Polar Express among others.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Les Misérables (School Edition), Rugby College, December 11 to 14

Performing arts students will be staging the ever-popular musical, based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. The story, set in 19th century France, follows prisoner Jean Valjean as he breaks parole to establish a new life for himself, while evading the grasp of Inspector Javert. The musical features many well-known songs such as On My Own, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and I Dreamed a Dream. Hayley Glover, course leader for Performing Arts, said: “The cast and crew have been working so hard in readiness for show – it’s going to be an incredible spectacle and a fulfilling experience for everyone involved.” Matthew Geddes, who will be playing Jean Valjean, said: “We’ve worked so hard as a team to put together this show in such a short time. It’s fantastic that we do such iconic shows whilst studying performing arts at Rugby College.”

Details: www.wcg.ac.uk/lesmiserables



3 THEATRE

Stolen, Barnacle Village Hall, December 7

A young woman goes missing. The search for her uncovers secrets which threaten to destroy her family. Dramatic storytelling musicians The Devil’s Violin Company promise an evening in turns spine tingling, heart-stopping and darkly funny.

Details: lyndakburton@gmail.com



4 PANTOMIME

Aladdin, Civic Hall, Bedworth, until December 29

The genie will be well and truly out of the lamp when the pantomime curtain rises for Aladdin as panto season gets into full swing in Warwickshire. The pantomime promises something for all of the family, with laughs and songs galore.

Details: civichallinbedworth.co.uk



5 PANTOMIME

Sleeping Beauty, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until January 5

Featuring a dragon, a dame and a dozing princess, the Belgrade’s panto promises to bring a touch of magic and mayhem to festive celebrations.

Details: belgrade.co.uk