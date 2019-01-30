Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a remarkable award-winning musician to a fresh farce, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Richard Digance, Wurzel Bush Folk Club, Rugby West Indian Club, February 5

Star of radio, TV and stage, the folk-comedian Richard Digance, is the special guest at The Wurzel Bush Folk Club next week. Richard has been Bafta-nominated for the TV Entertainer Of The Year and is a Gold Award recipient from The British Academy of Composers. He’s played more than 4,200 live shows and 62 British tours, and written 17 books, three stage plays and 32 albums. His poems are used as English teaching aids in 14 countries and his guitar instrumentals are used on numerous TV productions. He supported Robin Williams at The London Palladium, and supported Steve Martin in the USA. Richard is the recipient of The Paul Harris Fellowship Award, the highest accolade from Rotary International, for his written contribution to a project to eradicate polio worldwide via his Purple Pinkie Poem. Here’s a chance to see and hear a remarkable man up close.

2 THEATRE

Octopus Soup!, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 2 to 16

Nick Hancock, star of West End hit An Evening with Gary Lineker and host of hit TV shows Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over, plays Seymour, the safest man in Britain - an insurance consultant who wears a belt and braces (and another belt, just to be sure). He’s in last chance saloon, and everything rests on this one important conference call. What could possibly go wrong? Enter Marvin, a bungling burglar with bad knees…

3 THEATRE

The Mousetrap, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 4 to 9

Discover why Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept people guessing for so long, becoming the longest-running show of any kind in the history of theatre. The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters expose their sordid pasts until the identity of the murderer is finally revealed.

4 MUSIC

Visitation, The Squirrel, Rugby, February 2

Visitation are a three-piece classic/space rock band from Rugby and Redditch. Playing a mixture of their own compositions, and some covers by bands such as Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Hawkwind, and Pink Floyd, Visitation are known for producing a unique mixture of classic, driving rock, psychedelic moods and dub-reggae beats, to generate an original soundscape of musical ideas.

The band have played in pubs, festivals and bike rallies across the UK over the past 25 years.

5 EXHIBITION

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, until April 27

The exhibition celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages, featuring original artworks, first editions and early merchandise. Mischief and Mayhem also encourages visitors to get involved - helping Mrs Tiggle-Winkle hang up the laundry, visiting Mrs Rabbit in her burrow and planting carrots.

