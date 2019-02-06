Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a musical classic to a stage thriller, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Chess, Avon Valley School, February 12 to 16

Rugby Operatic Society presents the hit musical, the score of which was written by Abba’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with typically clever and witty lyrics by Sir Tim Rice. This version is the first production since the show was recently revived for a sold out summer season at the Coliseum in London, starring Michael Ball and Alexandra Burke. The society and its principals are joined by singers from the Rugby Philharmonic, Rugby Male Voice Choir and the Revel villagers’ choirs, plus the Leigh-Anne Campbell school of dancers and Audacity, the youth singers from the Harris Academy. A total cast of more than 70 performers will join together in harmony under the baton of David J King and the insightful direction of Rex Pogson. The show is famed for a number of chart hits from the mid-1980s, including I Know Him So Well, which was sung by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson, and One Night in Bangkok, sung by Murray Head. The story follows a complex tale of love, with a backdrop of political power struggles, hidden agendas and unrequited love between the players, their supporters and the political aspirations of the USA and USSR.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugbyoperaticsociety



2 COMEDY

Lucy Porter: Pass It On, Warwick Arts Centre, February 10

The ever-likeable comic explores the concepts of heritage and tradition in her new show. Lucy inherited global warming, dodgy knees and a terrifying collection of glass clowns from her mum and dad, so now she is thinking about the legacy she is going to leave. Expect Lucy to employ her characteristic mix of personal anecdotes, political observation and philosophical musing to entertain and challenge her audience.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The House on Cold Hill, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 11 to 16

Following the sell-out success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, bestselling author Peter James is back with the stage premiere of his spine-chilling thriller, The House on Cold Hill. The story begins when the wealthy Harcourt family move into the house of their dreams, which has stood empty for 40 years. However, the dream move quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares when they begin to wonder whether they might not be the only residents at Cold Hill. The show stars Joe McFadden and Rita Simons. Joe said: “It’s really well written with really interesting characters. There’s some real tension in there and no-one in the play is what they first seem to be.”

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4 DANCE

Spirit of the Dance, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 8 and 9

Now in its 18th year, the exhilarating dance fusion experience has already been seen by more 30 million people worldwide, winning global awards for its inventive blend of styles, from Irish dance to sensual flamenco.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Mousetrap, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until February 9

Catch Agatha Christie’s record-breaking classic whodunnit on its theatre tour.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk