Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From '60s pop classics to a folk favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Sixties Invasion, Benn Hall, Rugby, February 16

Three big acts from pop’s greatest decade will be rolling back the years at the Benn Hall this week. Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich scored a number one in 1968 with The Legend of Xanadu, while other hits included Hideaway, Hold Tight! and Bend It! The Tornados are best known for their worldwide hit Telstar and promise the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience with a polished performance and a repertoire to match. The line-up is completed by The Foundations, led by founder member/lead guitarist Alan Warner, delivering a fast-paced show packed with hits including Baby Now I’ve Found You and Build Me Up Buttercup, as well as rarer numbers from the original group’s catalogue.

Details: bennbookings.rugby.gov.uk



2 MUSIC

John Kirkpatrick, Wurzel Bush Folk Club, West Indian Club, Railway Terrace, Rugby, February 19

John is famous for singing and playing the melodeon, the button accordion and the anglo concertina with some very well-known folk bands including Steeleye Span, The Albion Band and The Richard Thompson Band. He has gone on to become one of the most prolific figures on the English folk scene, performing solo, in duos, acoustic groups and electric bands, and has established an enviable reputation as an instrumental virtuoso and session musician, He has been a recording artist for 50 years and is often called on by other folk artists to be a guest musician on their albums.

Details: www.wurzelbush.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Yamato: the Drummers of Japan, Warwick Arts Centre, February 19

In this new show, the drummers will challenge themselves to their absolute limits both musically and physically. With a show designed to instil audiences with the exhilarating and explosive energy of Taiko, this promises to be their most ambitious and spectacular show to date.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Chess, Avon Valley School, until February 16

Rugby Operatic Society presents the hit musical, the score of which was written by Abba’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with typically clever and witty lyrics by Sir Tim Rice. The society and its principals are joined by singers from the Rugby Philharmonic, Rugby Male Voice Choir and the Revel villagers’ choirs, plus the Leigh-Anne Campbell school of dancers and Audacity, the youth singers from the Harris Academy. A total cast of more than 70 performers join together in harmony under the baton of David J King and the insightful direction of Rex Pogson. The show is famed for a number of chart hits from the mid-1980s, including I Know Him So Well, which was sung by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugbyoperaticsociety

5 THEATRE

The House on Cold Hill, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until February 16

Following the sell-out success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, bestselling author Peter James is back with the stage premiere of his supernatural spine-chilling thriller, The House on Cold Hill.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk