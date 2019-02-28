Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From panto fun to drinks galore, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Peter Pan, Rugby High School, Longrood Road, Rugby, March 1 to 3

The Bilton Pantomummers stage their 20th panto, a fresh take on the much-loved tale of Peter Pan. This year’s cast has 43 performers, made up of young people and adults, who have been rehearsing since September. The completely new script has been written by Jonathan Patton, who also directs and has found himself unexpectedly on stage as well after a member of the cast was not well enough to do the performances. He said: “We have had a wonderful time rehearsing this show which has got plenty of audience participation, jokes galore and some great choreography, so come and see what great talent we have in the area - we hope you’ll be impressed!”

Details: Tickets available from post office and chemist in Bilton village, Woodlands Premier in Cymbeline Way and on the door



2 PHOTOGRAPHY

Breaking Out, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, March 2 to 14

An excitingly different exhibition is promised with an interesting mix of photography and music from Hellidon husband and wife team Colin and Christine Prickett, both of whom are talented Royal Photographic Society members. Colin has three RPS medals to his name and will be including two limited-edition prints as well as releasing his first CD album at the event. Christine will be showcasing a dynamic collection of colourful, often abstract, canvas images conjured from everyday life. The canvas work is both decorative and imaginative, while the photography is quirky, observational and highly original. The free exhibition promises an interesting mix of exhibits and the artists will be present throughout.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



3 DRINK

Rugby Beer Festival, Arnold House, Church Walk, Rugby, March 1 and 2

Rugby CAMRA’s 35th Beer Festival boasts more than 35 real ales, ciders and foreign beers from a diverse selection of breweries. There’s live music on Saturday night with Rugby ska funk band The Skunks.

Details: rugby.camra.org.uk



4 COMEDY

Olga Koch, Warwick Arts Centre, March 3

One of the brightest and most exciting new talents on the UK comedy circuit takes her audiences on an insider tour through the making of modern Russia, where the political is always personal. While most British children spent the 1990s watching Art Attack and eating Lunchables, Olga’s family experienced the lowest lows and highest highs of post-Soviet freedom, with her father going from a janitor to mayor to deputy prime minister of Russia, to game show host, to dissident.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 5 to 9

From the creators of smash-hit The Play That Goes Wrong and described as “Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers”, this explosive comedy caper is currently enjoying its third year in the West End. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Details: belgrade.co.uk