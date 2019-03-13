Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a hit musical to a guitar great, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Legally Blonde, Avon Valley School, March 19 to 23

Prepare for a massive explosion of pink across Rugby as Interesting Theatre’s production of Legally Blonde hits town next week. It’s the third – and biggest – production from Rugby’s newest and most innovative theatre group.

Director Alan Pavis said: “Legally Blonde takes the feelgood musical to the next level of goodness. It has the brightest and bubbliest score, the most high-energy dance routines, and possibly the silliest and most hilarious script ever written for the stage. I’ll be disappointed if anyone comes along and doesn’t smile from start to finish.” Alan has brought together a cast of some of the area’s most gifted musical theatre performers from all over Rugby and Warwickshire and beyond. Leading the company is Gracey Spring as ditzy Elle Woods, who makes the journey from airhead to Harvard in the name of love. Gracey said: “She’s adorable and funny – and I’ve loved having her as part of my life for the past couple of months of rehearsals.” There was one issue Alan had to wrestle with – Gracey wasn’t blonde.

“There’s always the option of a wig,” said Alan, “but sometimes they just don’t look completely authentic.”

Gracey soon solved the problem by bravely popping in to the salon and having her dark hair dyed bright blonde.

“It was quite an empowering experience,” said Gracey, “but I was a bit nervous about how it might turn out. But my hairdresser did a great job – and everyone loved the transformation. And they say blondes have more fun. So the only question now is, do I stay this colour – or go back to auburn?”

Details: interestingtheatre.org/tickets.php



2 MUSIC

Gordon Giltrap MBE, Wurzel Bush Folk Club, West Indian Club, Railway Terrace, Rugby, March 19

Over the past 40 years, Gordon Giltrap has graced the music business with his dedication to his craft and his affection for his audience. As one of the UK’s most respected guitarists, he enjoyed a brief spell as a pop star in the late ‘70s with a hit album (Perilous Journey) and two hit singles (Heartsong and Fear of the Dark) and went on to work with a remarkably broad range of artists, from rock musicians such as Brian May, Rick Wakeman and Midge Ure to the jazz virtuoso Martin Taylor, the classical guitarist Raymond Burley and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Details: wurzelbush.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Visitation, The Webb Ellis, Rugby, March 16

The classic/space rock band from Rugby and Redditch play a mixture of their own compositions, and some covers by bands such as Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Hawkwind, and Pink Floyd.

Details: www.facebook.com/visitation.band

4 MUSIC

Rugby Male Voice Choir, St Mark’s Church, Bilton, March 16

Hear the choir’s powerful sound at this concert, where they will be joined by Jayne Waddington, mezzo soprano, and Russell Hopkins, baritone.

5 THEATRE

Murder on the Nile, Rugby Theatre, until March 16

The tension and claustrophobia in this Agatha Christie classic, based on Murder on the Nile, builds as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk