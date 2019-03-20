Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a celebration of Irish music to a family comedy favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Dublin Legends, Benn Hall, Rugby, March 23

Sean Cannon, Paul Watchorn, Gerry O’Connor and Shay Kavanagh have more than 100 years of performing experience between them – and Sean was the lead singer with The Dubliners for more than 30 of them. In 2017 the band suffered a huge loss when guitarist and founder Eamonn Campbell died while they were on tour in Holland. The lads asked an old friend, Shay Kavanagh, if he would like to come on the road with them – and Shay readily agreed. Shay is a stalwart of the Irish folk music scene, a founding member of General Humbert with the great Mary Black and a performer with The Dublin City Ramblers for many years. They continue to play all the classic songs and ballads known the world over – Whiskey in The Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, The Rare Auld Times, Molly Malone, The Irish Rover, Black Velvet Band and many more.

Details: www.bennhall.com



2 MUSIC AND FOOD

Jazz Dinner, Rugby School, March 23

The black-tie fundraiser for Myton Hospice promises to be a spirit-lifting event packed with lively tunes from student and staff bands. Expect an evening full of live jazz, which will feature staff in the Bill Coleman Quartet, the student-led Jazz Collective and the popular, 15-strong Rugby School Jazz Orchestra. A three-course meal will accompany the live music, with beer and wine being served all evening.

Details: mytonhospice.org/our-events/event/live-jazz-dinner-at-rugby-school



3 THEATRE

Noughts and Crosses, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 26 to 30

Set in a volatile, racially segregated dystopia, Noughts and Crosses follows the story of teenagers Sephy and Callum, two star-crossed lovers kicking back against the divisions in their society. This new adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s much-loved young-adult novel is the first production to emerge from a new project established to create work for younger audiences. Coventry locals Kimisha Lewis and Doreene Blackstock are among the cast.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 THEATRE

An Evening of Eric & Ern, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 23

Highly acclaimed for their portrayal of the legendary comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens bring An Evening of Eric & Ern to Northampton this week. Crammed full of the famous comedy sketches coupled with contemporary references in their unique style, the show evokes memories of whole families huddled around their telly on Sunday evenings to share in the hilarious antics of Britain’s national treasures. There are some new scenes written in the old style, too.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until April 27

An exhibition featuring rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter from The Tale of Peter Rabbit continues in Rugby. It celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages, with plenty of activities to keep all ages entertained.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk