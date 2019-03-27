Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From an acclaimed singer-songwriter to a top folk musician, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Sarah McQuaid, Rugby Library, April 4

Renowned folk star Sarah McQuaid will perform tracks from her new album If We Dig Any Deeper, It Could Get Dangerous. Recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland, Sarah will showcase her acclaimed voice, which has been likened to “malt whiskey and melted chocolate”. The Madrid-born, Chicago-raised, Cornwall-based singer/songwriter plays piano, electric guitar and drums.

Details: eventbrite.com



2 MUSIC

Ric Sanders, Wurzel Bush Folk Club, Rugby West Indian Club, Railway Terrace, Rugby, April 2

Fairport Convention’s fiddle player Ric Sanders is appearing at the Wurzel Bush Folk Club on Tuesday with his trio. Sanders’ first experience with a professional band was in the summer of 1972, touring Europe with classical/rock percussionist Stomu Yamash’ta’s Red Buddha Theatre. He later went on to play with jazz pianists Johnny Patrick and Michael Garrick. In the late 1970s he briefly toured as a member of the jazz-rock group Soft Machine and followed with a stint in The Albion Band. In 1984 he joined Fairport Convention and recorded his first album with them, Gladys’ Leap, the following year. Ric will be joined by Vo Fletcher on guitar and Michael Gregory on drums and percussion.

Details: www.wurzelbush.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Wise Children, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 2 to 6

After opening to tremendous acclaim at London’s Old Vic Theatre last year, Emma Rice’s exuberant production of Wise Children heads to the Belgrade Theatre next month, promising a spectacular celebration of the joy of song, dance and showbiz. Marking the debut of her new company of the same name, Wise Children is Emma Rice’s first new production since her departure from Shakespeare’s Globe, where she served as artistic director from 2016-18. The Belgrade Theatre is co-producing this venture, and will be one of just two venues across the UK tour to see Rice herself appear on stage, taking up the leading role of former showgirl Nora Chance. Based on Angela Carter’s final novel, Wise Children tells the story of twin sisters Nora and Dora Chance as they reach their 70th birthday and reflect on their life so far. Expect Shakespeare and show girls, sex and scandal, music, mischief, magic, mistaken identity and butterflies by the thousand.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Concerto Concert in aid of Myton Hospice, Temple Speech Room, Rugby, March 28

Some of the school’s most accomplished musical pupils will perform solo repertoire accompanied by the school’s professional orchestra in residence, The Bliss Sinfonia, all to raise money for Myton Hospice.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Room on the Broom, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 28 to 31

Join the witch and her cat on their mission to defeat the dragon in Tall Stories’ magical musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The show has been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

