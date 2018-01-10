Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby over the next seven days

From classic panto fun to eye-catching art, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood, Rugby Theatre, January 12 to 21

Find out if the folk hero Robin Hood can stop the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in this panto, suitable for all the family.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 ART

Visualise, ISE Textile Group, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Museum and Art Gallery, January 13 to 25

This exhibition of new contemporary stitched art textiles and mixed media work by the ISE textile group of 13 artists opens this weekend. This is the first time that the group has exhibited at the gallery and follows successful recent exhibitions at Alexandra Palace, Delapré Abbey, Leicester and Olney.

ISE – which stands for Inspiration for Stitch and Expression – is for like-minded artists who enjoy creating diverse work with stitch as the common thread.

Wendy Bates, Wendy Davies, Jude Flanagan, Sandra Jenkins, Sheila Jones, Karin Kirk, Sue Latimer, Judith Laundon, Dora Mack, Mary Martin, Jean Paling, Alison Ranson and Alyssa Robinson meet regularly in Welford, Northamptonshire. Their aim is to promote creativity with rigorous discipline, underpinned by knowledge of textiles worldwide. The group has recently welcomed new members adding to the breadth of work.

On display are abstract, realistic and figurative art and accessories, including lighting, using a wide variety of media: wire, paper, fabric and found objects, which are used to create art inspired by both the natural world and the built environment.

Details: www.facebook.com/ISEtextiles

3 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos: Bread and Circuses, Warwick Arts Centre, January 18

Highly acclaimed and uplifting stand-up comedian and broadcaster Stephen K Amos is back from his world tour and is on the road with his new show Bread and Circuses. His main aim is to cheer people up for a moment, and try to help them forget what a mess the world finds itself in right now. The comic maestro might not be able to provide bread to the hungry masses, but no one is going to put on a better circus.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

A Passage to India, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 11 to 20

EM Forster’s masterpiece poses a question as urgent today as ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief? Multi award-winning ensemble simple8 promises to transport audiences to Imperial India, conjuring up the elephants and caves, courthouses and temples with the simplest and boldest means – including original music played live on stage by renowned composer Kuljit Bhamra. Full of humour and rich humanity, but with vast philosophical and political scope, A Passage To India is one of the great novels of

the 20th century, with simple8’s new adaptation reimagining it for contemporary Britain.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

5 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until January 13

There’s still time to catch the panto favourite. Once again written and directed by Iain Lauchlan, expect spectacular sets, lavish costumes and sing-along-songs.

Details: belgrade.co.uk