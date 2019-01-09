Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby this month

From colourful panto to dazzling magic, there's lots to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, January 11 to 20

It’s Rugby Theatre’s 70th anniversary this year, and the team is kicking off the celebrations with a blockbuster pantomime. There’s romance, great songs, comedy, a cruel stepmother and two vile but hilarious ugly sisters. The show has been created by award-winning writer and Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh alongside director Emma Bright. Carrie Bianco’s sparkling dancers add to the fun. Director Emma said: “Our pantos are always special - but with this year being our 70th, we’re going all out to make it even bigger, better and even more full of fun and laughter. Nick’s done a lovely job with the script, and rehearsals have been a total joy. And I know ticket sales are going really well, so we can’t wait to get started!”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 29

Paying tribute to one of the UK’s biggest girl bands, The Little Mix Experience is a non-stop concert of all their greatest hits. Fans are promised fantastic choreography, non-stop music and lot of fun, with the performers interacting with the audience.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

3 MAGIC

Britain’s Got Magic, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 12

He reached the Live Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – and theatregoers are now invited to experience the magic of award winning comedy magician Christian Lee. With more than 40 million YouTube hits worldwide, Christian has been crowned with various prestigious awards over the years. He is a member of the Inner Magic Circle and performs magic ranging from close-up tricks to illusions and full stage productions. With his tongue-in-cheek humour, Christian is currently leading the way with his unique style and has been dubbed the ‘King of Comedy Magic’ by Time Out. Christian Lee will be joined by Oliver Tabor, a recent FISM World Magic Championships finalist and renowned London stage magician, Inner Magic Circle member and award winning TV magician Max Somerset, multi-award winning magician Richard Griffin and Steve Hewlett, ventriloquist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

4MUSIC

The Best of Wham!, Albany Theatre, Coventry, January 12

In four short years Wham! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top ten hits. The Best of Wham! includes all those hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

Details: albanytheatre.co.uk/best-of-wham

5 MUSIC

Material Girl, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 16

Prepare for a journey through the scandals, the controversy and, of course, the music of one of the world’s most iconic figures. Told through the eyes of leading lady Jodie Jackson, audiences will hear stories and little known facts about Madonna as the show follows her career and music through her 35 years at the top. Material Girl features all of the hits such as Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Vogue, Crazy for You, Into The Groove and more.

Details: belgrade.co.uk