Five of the best things to do in Rugby for the rest of the month

From panto fun to Peter Rabbit, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, until January 20

It’s Rugby Theatre’s 70th anniversary this year, and the team is kicking off the celebrations with a blockbuster pantomime. There’s romance, great songs, comedy, a cruel stepmother and two vile but hilarious ugly sisters. The show has been created by award-winning writer and Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh alongside director Emma Bright. Carrie Bianco’s sparkling dancers add to the fun. Director Emma said: “Our pantos are always special - but with this year being our 70th, we’re going all out to make it even bigger, better and even more full of fun and laughter.”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 29

Paying tribute to one of the UK’s biggest girl bands, The Little Mix Experience is a non-stop concert of all their greatest hits. Fans are promised fantastic choreography, non-stop music and lots of fun, with the performers interacting with the audience.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

3 THEATRE

The Verdict, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 30 to February 2

Barry Reed’s smash hit legal thriller The Verdict is heading to Coventry this month. Ian Kelsey stars as washed-up alcoholic lawyer Frank Galvin, who is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against an unforgiving medical establishment and the might of the Catholic church, Galvin courageously refuses to accept an out-of-court settlement, smelling a cover-up and believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

4 EXHIBITION

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, January 26 to April 27

A new exhibition featuring rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter from The Tale of Peter Rabbit is coming to Rugby. The exhibition celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages, featuring original artworks, first editions and early merchandise. Mischief and Mayhem also encourages visitors to get involved - helping Mrs Tiggle-Winkle hang up the laundry, visiting Mrs Rabbit in her burrow and planting carrots in Mr McGregor’s garden. Children can also dress up as Peter Rabbit or curl up with a book in the story corner.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until February 2

In 1981 at Kibeho College in Rwanda, a young girl claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary who warned her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth. She was ignored by her friends and scolded by her school but then another student saw the vision, and another, and the impossible appeared to be true.

Katori Hall’s Our Lady Of Kibeho presents a haunting insight into the true events that captured the world’s attention. A vibrantly theatrical meditation on faith and everyday miracles, it was hailed “the most important play of the year” by the Wall Street Journal when it premiered in New York in 2014.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk