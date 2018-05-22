Get lucky with these guys and dolls in Kilworth

Rehearsals are well under way for an outdoor production of one of the most popular musicals of all time.

A bunch of crazy Guys and Dolls will perform the Tony and Olivier award winning show from Tuesday, May 29, to Sunday, July 8.

The theatre has also said that tickets for the show are selling out fast so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

This musical is packed with plenty of comedy and is set amidst the hustle and bustle of 1950s New York. It follows larger than life characters as they sing, dance and bluff their way through a host of endless exploits.

Professional gamblers, petty crooks, belligerent cops, earnest missionaries and enchanting dancers cavort through the colourful and vibrant New York underworld as they pursue love and

luck from the heart of Times Square to the evocative cafes of Havana, Cuba.

This show has been described by critics as one of the greatest musicals of all time and is packed with show stopping numbers, a timeless story and some of the best show tunes ever.

Expect to hear songs including Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat, A Bushel And A Peck and I’ve Never Been In Love Before.

It has been described as the sort of show that will make you leave the theatre with a smile on your face.

Simon Thomas will play Sky Masterson while Harriet Jones and Daniel Robinson portray Sarah Brown and Nathan Detroit respectively. Holly Dale Spencer has been cast as Adelaide with

roles for Daniel Stockton, Graham Hoadly, Adam Venus, Jemma Churchill, Martin Neely, Will Kenning and Bobby Windebank.

The rest of the cast is made up of Erin Bell, Andy Carthy, Javier Cid, Alexander Day, Paris Green, Jessica Keable, Megan Louch, Serina Mathew, Eddie Myles, Ryan-Lee Seager, Heather Scott-Martin and Grant Thresh.

It marks the start of a busy season for Kilworth House Theatre as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed later in the year as well as a number of one night concerts throughout the summer.

To book tickets for any of these shows in advance visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk or call 01858 881939.