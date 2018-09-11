Joyous tunes head to Kilworth House Theatre

There are just a handful of tickets for several one night shows featuring tributes to some legendary acts.

Kilworth House Theatre will play host to West End style concerts and recreate the works of Lionel Richie and the Rat Pack.

Beyond the Barricade can be seen on Tuesday, September 18. Four singers from the West End will perform tracks from The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Wicked, The Lion King, West Side Story, Evita and Blood Brothers among others.

The following night, get ready to dance on the ceiling with the Lionel Richie tribute act coming to Kilworth House. Expect to hear many of his classic tracks including Hello, Three Times A Lady and All Night Long.

After wowing audiences in the Orangery, Kilworth House Theatre is presenting The Rat Pack supported by The Mini Big Band. There will be two performances on Sunday, September 23.

There are also a handful of tickets for the Rock and Roll Paradise featuring tributes to Elvis Presley among others.

For further information about the shows or to book tickets visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk