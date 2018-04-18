Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a celebration of Cilla to Sting's new musical, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s, Benn Hall, Rugby, April 24

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s takes the audience on a musical journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer, Cilla Black, at Liverpool’s Cavern Club and presents many of the biggest hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment in the 1960s including Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, the Beatles and more. Cilla and the Shades perform highlights from Cilla’s long and illustrious career, including hits such as You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart. Her success as a pop singer during the 60s and 70s led to her becoming the UK’s most popular TV presenter with her own TV show ‘Cilla’ which ran from 1966-1978 and ‘Blind Date’ which ran for a record breaking 18 years.

Details: www.bennhall.com



2 MUSIC

King and Rackham Duo

St Botolph’s Church, Newbold, April 21

A programme of light classical music is in store at this historic church, courtesy of the King and Rackham Duo. Violinist Andrew Rackham is a founding member of The Swing Museum, a quartet performing hot club 30s and 40s swing, while pianist David King is much in demand as an accompanist, repetiteur and soloist and has played in France and Holland.

Details: stbotolphstjohn.org.uk



3 DANCE

Border Tales, Warwick Arts Centre, April 24

Awarding-winning company Protein Dance peel back the stereotypes about the different cultures in Britain in this hit show. Based on personal experiences, Protein’s satirical exploration of the stereotypes about multicultural life in Britain is a show that fuses speech and dance. With wit, movement and live music, artistic director Luca Silvestrini’s Border Tales looks at the UK through the eyes of its British and international cast.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Game of Love & Chai, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 24 to 28

French farce meets vibrant Bollywood song and dance in Tara Arts’ sparkling new comedy. Penned by actor and comedy favourite Nigel Planer, best known as Neil from The Young Ones, the show sees the Marivaux classic The Game of Love Chance retold in a contemporary British Asian context. Expect romance, infectious music and mistaken identity in this bold reimagining.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Last Ship, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 24 to 28

Sting’s heartfelt and empowering new musical comes to Northampton next week. The show features a moving and heartfelt story of love, life and hope. It’s inspired by Sting’s own childhood experiences and shows the collective defiance of a community facing the demise of the shipbuilding industry alongside a poignant and moving romantic tale of childhood sweethearts and the adults they grew up to become. The ensemble cast includes Richard Fleeshman, Charlie Hardwick, Joe McGann and Frances McNamee, and the show received widespread critical acclaim at its official opening in Newcastle.

Details: www.royalandderngate.co.uk