Sean Paul revealed as first act at Silverstone's SpeedMachine festival

Award-winning rapper and singer Sean Paul has been announced as the first act to perform at this year’s SpeedMachine festival which returns to Silverstone in May.

The adrenaline-fuelled rallycross festival is back at the Northamptonshire circuit from May 25 to May 26 following its successful debut last year.

Sean Paul

The high-octane event hosts the Dayinsure FIA World Rallycross of Great Britain, presented by Monster Energy, and offers 35,000 festival-goers an energy-filled May bank holiday weekend.

Sean Paul’s hits include Temperature, Get Busy and more recently, Body, No Lie and Mad Love, will be performing to festival goers on the Saturday with a whole host of other guest appearances still to be announced.

As well as the fast-paced action and A-List entertainment, there will be interactive activities from virtual eSports & RC racing, on track demos, drifting and tonnes more packed into the two days.

There will be the opportunity to get behind the wheel and test-drive cars around Silverstone’s legendary racetrack.

But SpeedMachine isn’t just about the racing and music - there will be an extensive variety of street food with vendors from across the globe including DJ BBQ, Made of Dough and Paelleria as well as others showcasing their finest cuisine throughout the weekend.

Top class camping facilities are available for the weekend with hot showers and flushing toilets.

Early bird tickets are now on sale with camping, weekend and day tickets, starting from £40.

For more information, visit https://speedmachine.com/tickets