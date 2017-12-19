Tickets on sale for 80s Live summer show at Ricoh's indoor arena

Tickets have gone on sale this week for 80s Live which heads to the region next summer.

Bill Ocean, Five Star, Roland Gift - Fine Young Cannibals and Blow Monkeys will all play at Coventry’s Ericsson Indoor Arena on June 16 with two special guests still due to be announced.

Roland Gift

Nick Eastwood, chief executive at the Ricoh Arena, said: “The Ericsson Indoor Arena has a proven track record of putting on memorable music concerts.

“Over the past year we have held an 80s concert that attracted around 8,000 people, as well as other artists in recent times such as Craig David and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

“To have national and international music stars gracing the Ericsson Indoor Arena is tremendous for the venue, the city and the wider region.

“This impressive line-up will attract music lovers from all over the country, and is a taste of what is to come for the city when Coventry opens its doors in 2021 when it becomes UK City of Culture.”

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean is dubbed as the biggest black recording star that Britain has ever produced, with the R&B singer-songwriter selling more than 30 million records worldwide, achieving number one spot worldwide on pop charts in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany and Holland.

Sibling R&B band Five Star recorded 15 top 40 hits, most notably with Rain or Shine.

Brummie Brit Award winner Fine Young Cannibals and Roland Gift had huge success with their records She Drives Me Crazy and Good Thing, while new wave band The Blow Monkeys – known for their hit You Don’t Own Me – had 11 singles in the 80s music charts.

80s Live is being promoted by Midlands-based entertainment agency One Music Management.

Ian Rogers, from One Music Management, added: “We are very excited to be working together with Ricoh Arena to bring some of the finest 80s artists to the Midlands and relive one of the most memorable decades of music.”

Early bird tickets cost £40 plus a booking fee until January 31, 2018.

Tickets will cost £49 plus a booking fee after the Early Bird deadline.

Tickets are available via www.ricoharena.com, at the Ricoh Arena ticket office or by calling 02476 786 411.