Operettas to be performed in Crick

The world of Gilbert and Sullivan will be bought to life at a village church next month.

The Wandering Minstrels will make their first ever visit to Northamptonshire to present songs by the popular duo on Saturday May 12 at St Margaret's Church in the village.

Artists appearing in this concert of popular Savoy favourites include: Joanna Goldspink, Rachel Middle, Stephen Godward, Tim Hurst-Brown and Charles Mills. They will be accompanied by Peter Hewitt at the piano. They will sing act and dance their way through favourite excerpts from 8 of the G&S operettas, including: HMS Pinafore, The Sorcerer, The Pirates of Penzance, The Yeomen of the Guard and Utopia Limited.

The Wandering Minstrels have been delighting audiences throughout East Anglia and the East Midlands for more than 25 years, and have helped to raise countless thousands of pounds for various charitable causes as a result of their popular G&S concerts. Their light- hearted evenings of excerpts from The Savoy Operas, beautifully sung and delightfully staged, are events to remember. This talented ensemble has built up an enviable reputation as a leading G&S company and they are much in demand.

Tickets for this event are £10 and include a glass of wine in advance, or £15 on the door. They are available by calling 07899 723531.