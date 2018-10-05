Rugby pub adorned with poppies and soldiers to honour the end of the First World War

Rugby's Merchants Inn has been adorned with painted poppies and First World War soldiers ahead of plans to hold a week of remembrance events in November.

Scott Whyment, who managed the pub for ten years and now works as ops manager for Burlison, which runs a number of pubs, told the Advertiser: "We always do a beer festival around that time of year - when I was researching around themes for this year I released it is the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Photo credit: Merchants Inn.

"We're possibly the first generation of people who don't have any direct context for the First World War. Appreciating what happened is vital."

The pub will hold a week-long festival of remembrance, beginning on Monday November 5.

Highlights include a lecture from a local historian on Rugby's role in the war on Tuesday, November 6, and a poetry evening on Thursday November 8, which will see local and national poets present original work and recite poetry from the war.

Mr Whyment said: "What we are proposing is that we're not charging for the events - we're asking that people donate to charities instead."

The painted display will be removed some time after Remembrance Sunday, Mr Whyment added.

The pub's chosen charities are SSAFA the Armed Forces charity and the Royal British Legion.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/PubOfRugby

