Rugby School to hold Winter Concert to support Myton Hospice

Rugby School is inviting the public to its annual festive Winter Concert to help raise funds for local charity Myton Hospice.

Showcasing some of the school’s most talented musicians, the 90-minute performance will also feature special guests, The Royal Birmingham

Conservatoire Symphonic Brass Band and includes festive items, culminating in a Christmas sing-along.

The concert, in the Temple Speech Room, will be held on 2 December at 5pm with all profits from the £5 ticket price going to Myton Hospice.

Director of Music, Richard Tanner, said the event promises to be a highlight of the festive calendar.

“This wonderful winter concert will feature some of our school’s most talented musical groups, from the concert band to the jazz orchestra and choir,” he said.

“The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Symphonic Brass Band are some of the best young musicians in the Midlands, so we’re expecting an incredibly high quality performance.”

Myton Hospice’s community fundraiser, Rachael Stevens, said she was thankful and honoured the charity has been chosen as the sole beneficiary of the Rugby School event.

“All our services are provided free of charge, so we need to raise more than £8.4 million every year to continue to support the local community in this way.

“At Myton we know that making someone feel better is not just about medicine – sometimes holding someone’s hand or taking the time to listen to their fears makes the greatest difference” she added.”

Mince pies, mulled wine and juice will be available for purchase during the interval helping to boost the figure to be raised for the hospice.

Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicschoolsrugby

You can also call 01788 556207.

Visit www.mytonhospice.org for more information about the care Myton Hospice provides.