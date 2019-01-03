Southam Food Festival to return with a new location

Southam Food Festival looks set to return for a second year with a new location

Last year the event took place for the first time at Southam Rugby Football Club, but following discussions the team at CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which organises the event, said that the event will be moving into the town centre.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Following lengthy conversations with the events team here, we have decided to move the Food Festival into the main town.

“Although the Rugby Club was a great location for it, by moving it’s location it’ll make it more accessible for those who were unable to travel to/from the venue.

“All of our other food festivals are in town centre locations and feel it will be a great benefit to Southam to host what we hope to be a great day.

“Following consultation with Southam Town Council, we’re pleased to have confirmed a date for the 2019 event.”

The event, which will take place on September 15, will host more than 40 food and drink vendors, live entertainment and children’s activities.

Applications for traders are now open to apply click here