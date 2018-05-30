Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From fun family dance sessions to a theatrical step back to 1997, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Wriggle Dance Theatre, Rugby Library, starting June 4

Midlands-based company, Wriggle Dance Theatre, will soon bring a series of free creative dance workshops and a performance of their popular interactive dance show for young children and their grown-ups, Into the Rainbow, to Rugby Library. Weekly sessions for ages two and above start on Monday June 4, and bring a chance for participants to move, play together and be creative, led by a professional dance artist from Wriggle. On Tuesday, July 3, families can catch Wriggle performing their interactive, fun and playful dance theatre show with live music, which is a perfect introduction to live performances for young children.

Details: www.eventbrite.co.uk



2 CABARET

Glitz, Glam and Indulgence

Benn Hall, Rugby, June 1

Enjoy an evening with a selection of performances presented by Glitz Glam and Indulgence starring the Folly Mixtures, combining burlesque with circus, singing and comedy. Performers include Delores Deluxe, Peter Antoniou, Coeur DePlume and Storm Hooper. Accompanying the show is the ‘weird and wonderful’ Alternative Corner, promising unusual delights.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



3 MUSIC

John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd, Copper Rooms, Warwick University, June 4

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time, PiL’s music and vision earned them five UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 20 albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound, John Lydon guided the band from their debut album, First Issue, in 1978 through to 1992’s That What Is Not. After a 17-year hiatus, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 by taking them back on the road worldwide. John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history. Further PiL activity includes the release of a career-spanning box set and a documentary of the same name, the latter of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and then had its European premiere at London’s Raindance Festival in 2017. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, it will be released later this year in select cinemas.

After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed Public Image Ltd in 1978. Outside of PiL, John has released several solo records and collaborations. He also recently released the autobiography Anger is an Energy: My Life Uncensored.

Details: www.pilofficial.com



4 THEATRE

Sunshine on Leith, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, June 5 to 9

First staged by Dundee Rep in 2007, the much-loved musical is now best known to many from Dexter

Fletcher’s 2013 film adaptation, which saw it skyrocket to international success. Featuring a feelgood

soundtrack of irresistible Proclaimers hits, Sunshine on Leith tells the

story of returning servicemen Davy and Ally, asking the question of how far you’d walk for the one you love.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Education, Education, Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until June 2

Step back to 1997 in this exploration of life at a secondary school at a time of change for Britain.

Details; royalandderngate.co.uk