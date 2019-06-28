COMPETITION - Win magical Warwickshire break for four people in luxury tree house

How would you like to win a magical break for four people in Warwickshire’s very first holiday home tree house?

The Rugby Advertiser has teamed up with Winchcombe Farm Holidays in Upper Tysoe to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a stay in Will’s Tree house.

Relax and unwind with Champagne break.

Winchcombe Farm is home to three bespoke luxury holidays homes, nestling in an idyllic Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the rolling Warwickshire countryside on the north-east tip of The Cotswolds, and lies beneath the famous landmark battleground of Edgehill.

The prize winner will be welcomed with a Champagne hamper at the breathtaking architecturally designed structure, which nestles in four sycamore and ash trees with three of them poking through the outside deck and one growing through the kitchen!

The woodland area which the tree house sits in is a children’s paradise (and some adults too!) with pirate ship, lookout tower, climbing frame for toddlers and ground-level trampoline.

This luxurious abode has a bubbling hot tub situated on a lower deck and an outdoor shower hidden in a private alcove.

Designed with outdoor living in mind, the huge tree-lined part-covered deck area is extremely well equipped with charcoal pizza oven, gas barbeque, hanging chairs, hammock and dining area.

Winchcombe Farm Holidays has two further lodges – Bob’s Lodge (sleeps 8) and the Chicken Shed (sleeps 5), both with private hot tubs and geodesic domes for stargazing, which can be viewed at www.winchcombefarm.co.uk or call 01295 680190 for details.

T&Cs: All entrants must be aged 18 or over. The winner can pick a weekday night (Sunday to Thursday) of their choice, subject to availability and the owner’s discretion, between September 1, 2019 and December 21, 2019. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. The winner must consent to providing personal information for the purpose of administering the booking and may be required to co-operate with publicity.

To enter the competition, answer the following question and email your answer to lucie.green@jpimedia.co.uk by next Friday. What is the name of the Winchcombe Farm tree house?