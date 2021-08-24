Lots of legendary Rugby bands to play at Bikefest in September

Dead Frequency.

Rugbeians will not only be serenaded with the sound of hundreds of thunderous motorbikes for Bikefest - now a fantastic line-up of Rugby bands playing at the event has been unveiled.

Organisers Rugby First, in conjunction with Rugby Borough Council and local bike groups, have put together an amazing line-up which promises to appeal to all music tastes and have you firing on all cylinders.

The festival takes place in Rugby town centre on September 26 between 10am and 4pm, with the music line-up consisting of several Rugby bands that will take to the stages in the Market Place and Church Street (next to Mr Robinson’s).

Rudesix.

Performing on the day will be Courthouse, Dead Frequency, Evade Escape, Jellyheads, Liquid Insanity, Overdrive, RudeSix, Synthmachine and White Men Can’t Funk.

There will also be music in Caldecott Park. For timings and further information please visit the Bikefest Facebook page.

The free family festival also includes a ride-in, bike displays, stalls, children’s activities, a funfair and food. This year you can’t afford to miss the amazing ‘Ken Fox ‘Wall of Death’.

The thrilling family entertainment show consists of a 32-foot wide and 16-foot-high cylindrical wooden wall where up to three riders at a time perform amazing stunts and tricks in front of an awe-struck audience.

Ryan Webster, BID Operations manager for Rugby First, said: “The music at Bikefest is always a big draw and this year I think we have got a great line-up of local bands and talented performers on display.

"A massive thanks to the creative team who have put the exciting programme together.

“Don’t forget if you want to join the very popular ride-in, you will need to register online at the web address below.

"We are also still interested in hearing from stall holders or those interested in displaying their bike.”