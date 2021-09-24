Pssst... don't forget - Rugby Bikefest is on this weekend

Rugby Bikefest always proves to be a hit.

You probably already know this, but the Advertiser felt it prudent to remind you all that Rugby Bikefest is on from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 26.

The free family festival also includes a ride-in, bike displays, stalls, children’s activities, a funfair and food.

And you will probably drive yourself up the wall if you miss the amazing ‘Ken Fox ‘Wall of Death’.

The show sees 32-foot wide and 16-foot-high cylindrical wooden wall where up to three riders at a time perform amazing stunts and tricks in front of an awe-struck audience.

Organisers Rugby First, in conjunction with Rugby Borough Council and local bike groups, have also put together an amazing music live music line-up, including local bands: Courthouse, Dead Frequency, Evade Escape, Jellyheads, Liquid Insanity, Overdrive, RudeSix, Synthmachine and White Men Can’t Funk.