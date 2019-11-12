Rugby artist is known worldwide for his striking paintings - come and see his work at an upcoming exhibition

John Lines in his studio.

John Lines, who now lives in Hillmorton, was born in Rugby in 1938 and studied art at Rugby Polytechnic and later at York School of Art.

Mr Lines has won a number of awards, as well as being a member of the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the Royal Society of British Artists.

His work ranges from striking countryside landscapes, industrial and urban scenes, to pictures of vast, rusting tankers making their way through rough seas.

Mr Lines, who has been painting for 50 years, said: "I don't paint beautiful things, I paint what's there."

He likes to paint with oil and watercolours, and his style has been described as modern British.

Mr Lines said one of the artists who inspires him is Edward Seago - the post-impressionist English painter loved by the royal family.

When asked if he would like those seeing his art to take something from it, he said he had no big emotional statement to make - he simply wants people to enjoy his work.

Mr Lines' recent work - including marine paintings, landscapes and urban scenes - will be on display and for sale at the exhibition.