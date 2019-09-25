Rugby people invited to raise a mug and help Macmillan at Houlton

Award-winning developer Crest Nicholson is hosting a series of Macmillan Coffee Mornings this Friday (September 27), including one at its Hansford Park development in the new town of Houlton near Rugby.

The open event will be held in the show home and marketing suite at the development, offering visitors the chance to look around, socialise and enjoy coffee and cake.

Taking place between 11am and 1pm, the coffee morning will help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides support for those affected by cancer.

Laura Osborne, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, commented: “We are proud to be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support at Iron Stone Place, taking part in the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative. It is a great opportunity for residents and the local community alike to get to know each other, whilst also helping to raise money for an excellent cause. Please do pop by our marketing suite on the day and say hello – we look forward to welcoming you!”