Scarecrow invasion and fabulous sounds for Crick festival weekend

Weird and wonderful characters will descend on the village of Crick for the annual Scarecrow and Music Festival weekend.

It takes place throughout the day and evening this Saturday and Sunday, with visitors invited to vote for their favourite three scarecrows out of more than 60 exhibits.

Attractions also include a bake off, fun dog show, vintage bus ride, Morris dancers, inflatables, rides and storytelling. There’s also a Well-Being Arena and demonstrations.

The Jellyheads and The Rooters will headline the music stage, alongside a strong line-up of local music acts.

Visit Crick Scarecrow Festival and Crick Music Festival on Facebook for more.