Thrilling 'Wall of Death' is coming to Rugby Bikefest - but don't worry, they've got 100 years of experience

A still of the performers in action. See the full video at www.facebook.com/kenfoxwallofdeath/videos/317967888985375/

Rugby Bikefest will make a thunderous return to the town on September 26 as they welcome ‘The Ken Fox ‘Wall of Death’ to this year’s event for the first time.

The thrilling act sees up to three riders at a time brave a 32-foot wide and 16-foot-high cylindrical wooden wall, performing thrilling stunts and tricks.

Any concerned for the safety of the brave performers can be reassured that the Fox family has considerable experience - they have been touring with this act since the 1920s.

A performer from the Fox family with a representative from Rugby First.

For almost 100 years the family team has been thrilling audiences with their vintage Indian Scouts bikes that wheel around the inside walls - only inches away from the audience.

Former Isle of Man TT racer Guy Martin trained on ‘The Ken Fox ‘Wall of Death’ and set the Guinness World Record in 2016 for circling the ‘Wall’ at a speed of 78 mph.

Ryan Webster, BID operations manager for Rugby First, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have ‘The Wall of Death’ at the Bikefest – a first for Rugby and something I am sure everyone is going to want to see.

“Plans for Bikefest this year are really shaping up with a great music line up, a variety of stalls, funfair, children’s entertainment, bike and car displays.

"If you are interested in being part of one of Rugby’s biggest events, we are still keen to hear from stall holders or those interested in displaying their bike.

"If you want to join the very popular ride-in, you will need to register online at the web address below.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 01788 890789.