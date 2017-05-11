Neighbour hailed as ‘hero’ after Rugby house fire

A neighbour was hailed as a hero by firefighters after alerting the emergency services to a house fire in Rugby yesterday (Wednesday, May 10).

Two fire engine crews put out the fire in the kitchen of a home in Northcote Road at around 8.30am, believed to have been caused by a faulty appliance.

Although the residents were out at the time, fortunately for them the neighbour heard their smoke alarms bleeping and called the emergency services.

Talking about the incident, fire service response commander Adam Coope said: “We know that working smoke alarms save lives, which is why we are constantly telling people just that.

“However, on this occasion, the smoke alarms activating in the house fire meant that a neighbour was alerted quickly and was able to call 999.

“This ensured a quick response, which meant that we were able to respond quickly to the fire and stop it from spreading any further.

“So whether the neighbour realises it or not, they really are the hero of the day.”

On arrival at the blaze, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews saw smoke issuing from a house and quickly gained entry to the property.

The fire was located in the kitchen and crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the blaze out.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an overheated or faulty kitchen appliance.

The fire service advised to always ensure kitchen appliances are unplugged when you go to bed at night or when the property is empty.

For more information on fire safety in the home visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homefiresafety.

Firefighters tackle house fire in Rugby